AUDIO: The Washburn Baseball and Softball Coaches Show

by on January 29, 2018 at 10:51 AM (2 hours ago)

The temperature might be 20 degrees but the spring sports season is about to get underway for the Washburn baseball and softball teams. 

Practice started in the middle of January for the Ichabods and they gear up for their first games of the season this weekend. 

Harley Douglas, now in his fourth season at the helm, will be looking to bounce back after their 21-28 season last year. The Ichabods head to Grand Prairie, Texas for four games starting on February 1st against Southeastern Oklahoma State. 

Brenda Holaday will begin her second season as the softball head coach. The Ichabods went 25-30 last year and almost made the MIAA tournament. 

The Ichabod softball team heads to Durant, Oklahoma for a six game stretch starting on Friday, February 2nd. They will have three doubleheaders on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. 

The Washburn Coaches show heads to the diamond to talk all things Ichabod baseball and softball. 

 

