AUDIO: Washburn Basketball Coaches Show

by on January 5, 2018 at 9:12 AM

The Washburn men and women are undefeated in conference play to start the MIAA season at 4-0. 

Washburn men’s team sits a 10-3 overall record wise and the women at 12-1 on the season. 

The two teams square off against their Turnpike Tussle foe Emporia State on Saturday at Lee Arena. Tip times set for 5:00 pm for the women and 7:00 pm for the men. 

The Washburn Coaches Show was held on Thursday night at Skinny’s Sports Bar and Grill. Ron McHenry and Brett Ballard talked all things Washburn hoops, including wins over Avila for the men and Bendictine and Saint Mary for the women. 

 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.