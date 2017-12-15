WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: The Washburn Basketball Coaches Show

by on December 15, 2017 at 9:40 AM (1 hour ago)

The Washburn men’s and women’s basketball teams are off to a good start in conference. The men and women are 2-0 to start conference play after beating Fort Hays State and Nebraska Kearney. 

Both teams head out on their first road trip facing Lindenwood on Saturday at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m and then on Monday they face Lincoln in Jefferson City. 

The Washburn women are 8-1 on the season, the Washburn men are 7-3. 

Brett Ballard and Ron McHenry appeared on the Washburn Coaches show on Thursday to talk all thing Ichabod basketball. 

