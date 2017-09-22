AUDIO: The Washburn Coaches Show

The Washburn Ichabods return to Yager Stadium to play host to Nebraska-Kearney on Family Day on Sept. 23 looking for their ninth-straight win over the Lopers.

Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m at Yager Stadium, you can hear the broadcast on Country 106.9

Washburn is coming off a 26-16 win over Lindenwood where the Ichabods scored 26 unanswered points in the second half in the win.

The Lopers are 1-2 this season after falling 13-0 to No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri holding the Bearcats to their lowest point total since the 2010 season finale.

Head Coach Craig Schurig came on the Washburn Coaches show to recap the win against the Lions and what it will take to beat the Lopers.