AUDIO: The Washburn Coaches Show

The Washburn Ichabods hit the road to take on Pittsburg State on Sept. 30 with kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m. from the jungle.

Washburn is coming off a 60-28 win over Nebraska-Kearney on Sept. 23 on Family Day in Yager Stadium improving to 3-1 on the season.

The Gorillas are 2-2 after a 45-11 loss to Lindenwood on family day at Pitt State. Lindenwood jumped out to a 31-3 lead after three quarters before the Gorillas cut the lead to 20 before allowing a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns to the Lions.

Washburn won in Pittsburg 28-21 in 2015. Pitt State leads the all-time series 63-23 but Washburn has the edge over the last 11 meetings winning six of them.

Head Coach Craig Schurig and Special Teams Coordinator Zach Watkins came on the Washburn Coaches Show from Skinnys to recap the Kearney win and preview the Pitt State game.