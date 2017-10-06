WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: The Washburn Coaches Show

by on October 6, 2017 at 9:02 AM (13 mins ago)

The Washburn Ichabod football team returns home looking for its fourth-straight win when they will play host to the Missouri Southern State University Lions on Oct. 7 with a 1 p.m. kickoff from Yager Stadium.

 Washburn is coming off a 35-20 win over Pittsburg State winning its third regular season game in a row over the Gorillas in Pittsburg.

The Lions are 0-5 this season after falling 16-6 to Nebraska-Kearney last time out.

The Lions are ranked last in the MIAA in scoring offense at 9.8 per game and 11th in scoring defense allowing 41.6 points per game.

Listen to Head Coach Craig Schurig and Co-defensive coordinator Brock Luke recap the win against Pitt State and preview the game against the Lions on Saturday. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.