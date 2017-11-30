AUDIO: The Washburn Coaches Show

For the second straight season, the Washburn Ichabods are off to a postseason bowl game as they will take on Angelo State on Dec. 2 in the C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl in Copperas Cove, Texas.

The game will mark Washburn’s 13th postseason game appearance in program history and its seventh bowl game.

Washburn is 6-5 this season coming off a 26-20 loss to Emporia State in its season finale.

Angelo State is 6-4 this season coming off a 74-24 win over Texas Permian Basin in its final regular season game of the year and have won its last three games entering the bowl contest.

This is the first ever meeting between the Rams and the Ichabods.

Basketball continues to be in full swing. The Washburn men are 4-3 coming off a win against Newman, the Washburn women are 6-1 and suffered their first loss of the season to the Newman Jets.

Conference play starts next for the Washburn women and the men take on the Thunder of Manhattan Christian on Thursday.

Craig Schurig

Brett Ballard

Ron McHenry