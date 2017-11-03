AUDIO: The Washburn Coaches Show with Craig Schurig and Brett Ballard

The Washburn Ichabods will wrap up the home slate with a senior day battle against Central Oklahoma on Saturday, Nov. 4 in Yager Stadium.

Prior to the start of the game, 13 seniors including D.J. Olmstead, Carey Woods, Mickeel Stewart, Nick Foster, Cedric Gonzalez, Chris McGee, Jr., Peter Pfannenstiel, DeVonta Staples, Michael Shirk, Jalen Durham, Bob Marco, Ricardo Olivieri and Trey Parker will be honored.

Washburn is coming off a 34-24 win over Missouri Western last time out defeating the Griffons on their Homecoming Saturday.

Central Oklahoma enters the game with a 5-4 record winning its last three games with victories over Nebraska-Kearney (27-13), Missouri Southern (63-33) and Central Missouri (48-30).

The all-time series is tied at 3-3 with Washburn winning last years contest 31-28.

Hear from Head Coach Craig Schurig as he recaps the win against the Griffons, he previews the game against the Bronchos and hear from first year men’s basketball Head Coach Brett Ballard.