AUDIO: Washburn Coaches Show with Craig Schurig and Ron McHenry

The Washburn Ichabods will wrap up the regular season with a trip down the Turnpike to face Emporia State with a 2 p.m. kickoff from Welch Stadium for the 114th meeting in the series.

Washburn is coming off a 27-10 loss to Central Oklahoma last time out on Senior Day in Topeka dropping its record to 6-4 on the season.

Emporia State enters the game with a 5-5 mark after topping Missouri Western on its Homecoming game last time out in a 30-27 win.

The Washburn/Emporia State series is now the second-most played series in NCAA Division II history as South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State have reclassified to NCAA Division II. Those two schools have met 131 times dating back to 1895.

The Ichabods are in a three-way tie for fourth place in the MIAA standings at 6-4 with Central Oklahoma and Pittsburg State. The Hornets are all alone in seventh in the conference race at 5-5.

Washburn is looking to snap a two-game losing streak to the Hornets overall and a two-game losing streak in Emporia with its last win coming on Oct. 1, 2011 in a 31-17 win on the road.

