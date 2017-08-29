AUDIO: The Washburn Coaches Show

The Washburn Ichabods kick off their 127th season of college football on Thursday against the Riverhawks of Northeastern State.

The Ichabods look to build on their 7-5 season a year ago when they made it to the Mineral Water Bowl.

Washburn looks to go 11-6 in season openers under Head Coach Craig Schurig.

Washburn returns seven starts on offense and seven on defense heading into the 2017 season.

Head Coach Craig Schurig and special teams coordinator Zach Watkins spoke at the Washburn Coaches show at Skinny’s Sports Bar and Grill.

Schurig spoke about the upcoming season on the offensive and defensive side, gave a look at who is the QB. Watkins broke down the special teams side of the team.