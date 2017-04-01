AUDIO: Washburn Concludes Spring Practice with Spring Scrimmage

The Washburn Ichabod football team concluded their 2017 spring football season with their annual spring scrimmage on Saturday, April 1st, at Yager Stadium.

The Ichabods are looking to use their Mineral Water Bowl experience and extra practices to jump start their 2017 season.

Washburn finished the 2016 season 7-5.

The Ichabods had several starters from last year that will play in 2017 but couldn’t play in spring ball due to either running track or playing baseball.

Quarterback Logan Twehous, running backs Curtis Whitten and Chris McGee, defensive lineman Jalen Durham, Ricardo Olivieri, Trey Parker, wide reciever Carey Woods, defensive backs Corey Ballentine, Josh Wright, all started last year but missed spring ball this year. All will be back ready to go for the 2017 season.

The Ichabods will return eight starters on defense and eight starters on offense for the 2017 season.

Listen to Head Coach Craig Schurig recap the spring season, give an update on the quarterback position, what looks like the biggest concern will be in 2017, what is the strength of the team, plus more.

Head Coach Craig Schurig

Senior Linebacker Austin Tillman

Senior Safety Peter Pfannenstiel

Senior Running back Mickeel Stewart