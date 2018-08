The 2018 Ichabod football season is upon us.

Washburn takes on Lindenwood on Thursday, August 30th at Hunter Stadium in St. Charles, Missouri.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

The Ichabods are coming off a Bowl win in 2017 and have 18 starters back from a year ago.

Washburn has won the last two contests with the Lions, including last years 26-16 win.

Blake Peterson- Junior Quarterback

J.J. Brania-Hopp- Senior Wide Receiver

Derrick McGreevy-Senior Linebacker

Craig Schurig- Head Coach