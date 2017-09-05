AUDIO: Washburn Football Coaches Show

The Washburn Ichabods started out the 2017 season with a 31-7 road win against the Riverhawks of Northeastern State.

Washburn’s defense held the Riverhawks to 265 total yards and Logan Twehous, in his first collegiate start at Quarterback, led Washburn with two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns.

The Ichabods gear up for the number one ranked team in the nation in the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats on Thursday at Yager Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m.

Head Coach Craig Schurig and Co-Defensive Coordinator Brock Luke spoke on Tuesday night at the Washburn Coaches Show. They recap the win against the Riverhawks and preview the game against the Bearcats.