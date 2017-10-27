WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: The Washburn Football Coaches Show

by on October 27, 2017 at 9:28 AM (35 mins ago)

The Washburn Ichabod football team will take on Missouri Western for the fourth season in a row in a Homecoming battle as Washburn travels to St. Joseph, Mo., to face the Griffons.

The Ichabods defeated the Griffons 16-13 last season on Oct. 29 in Washburn’s Homecoming game and beat the Griffons 21-7 on Oct. 17, 2015 on Missouri Western’s Homecoming Saturday. Missouri Western defeated the Ichabods 40-14 on Oct. 18, 2014 in Washburn’s Homecoming game.

Washburn dropped its second game in a row in a 62-42 loss to Central Missouri in the Ichabods’ Homecoming game last time out dropping Washburn to 47-44-1 all-time in its homecoming games.

Missouri Western is 4-4 having lost its last two games after falling to No. 8-ranked Fort Hays State last time out at home.

Washburn has won the last two meetings between the two schools. Head Coach Craig Schurig is 7-8 against the Griffons in his career at Washburn. 

Listen to Head Coach Craig Schurig recap the loss to Central Missouri and preview the game against Missouri Western. 

