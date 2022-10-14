AUDIO: Washburn Football Coaches Show

The Washburn Ichabods will wrap up a two-game road trip on Saturday at No. 16/No. 20 ranked Northwest Missouri on Saturday with a 1:30 p.m. start from Bearcat Stadium in a battle of 4-2 teams fighting for their postseason lives.

The Ichabods (4-2, 4-2 MIAA) are coming off a 45-14 win over Fort Hays State on Oct. 8.

The Bearcats (4-2, 4-2 MIAA) fell at No. 7-ranked Pittsburg State 24-22 last time out as a two-point conversion with 12 seconds remaining was ruled incomplete as the Gorillas held on for the win.

Listen to Head Coach Craig Schurig recap the game against the Tigers and preview the game against Northwest. JJ Letcher stops by to talk about his career as an Ichabod and his improvement of his 5 years at Washburn.