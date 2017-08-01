WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Washburn Gears Up for 2017 Season

by on August 1, 2017 at 11:50 AM (3 hours ago)

The MIAA season gears up in 30 days as all twelve teams kickoff on August 31st. 

Two time defending National Champion Northwest Missouri State is your preseason favorite. Washburn came in sixth in both the coaches poll and the media poll. 

The Ichabods finished the 2017 season 7-5 and lost in the Mineral Water Bowl to Bemidji State. 

Head Coach Craig Schurig is excited for the upcoming season when they open the year against Northeastern State in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. 

The Ichabods return seventeen starters from last year, eight on the offense, five on the defense and return all three specialist in the special teams unit. 

Listen to the Washburn contingent at MIAA media days. 

Head Coach Craig Schurig

Offensive lineman Bob Marco 

Linebacker Austin Tillman

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn.