AUDIO: Washburn Gears Up For Top Ranked Northwest Missouri State

by on September 6, 2017 at 6:35 PM (2 hours ago)

The Washburn Ichabods will open the Yager Stadium home schedule on Thursday, Sept. 7 when they will face the two-time defending NCAA Champion Northwest Missouri State Bearcats.

Washburn, who received votes in this week’s AFCA Top 25 coaches poll, is coming off a 31-7 win over Northeastern State improving to 75-46-6 all-time in season openers winning its second  straight over the RiverHawks. 

Northwest Missouri, ranked No. 1 in the AFCA Top 25 coaches poll, is coming off a 34-0 winover then-No. 4 ranked Emporia State in its season opener.

Washburn’s last win came in a 31-28 win on Oct. 8, 2005 in Maryville when the Ichabods went on to win the MIAA championship.

Listen to a few Washburn players preview the game. 

Derrick McGreevy

Carey Woods

DJ Olmstead

