AUDIO: Washburn Gears Up for Tough Kearney Defense

The Washburn Ichabods return to Yager Stadium to play host to Nebraska-Kearney on Family Day on Sept. 23 looking for their ninth-straight win over the Lopers.

Kickoff for Family Day at Yager Stadium is set for 1:00 pm. You can listen to Country 1069 FM on your radio dial for the broadcast.

Washburn is coming off a 26-16 win over Lindenwood where the Ichabods scored 26 unanswered points in the second half in the win.

The Lopers are 1-2 this season after falling 13-0 to No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri holding the Bearcats to their lowest point total since the 2010 season finale.

Washburn has won the last eight meetings with the Lopers and all five of the meetings in the MIAA. Last year Washburn won 47-44 in triple Overtime.

Blake Peterson-Quarterback

Bob Marco-Offensive Lineman

Cedric Gonzalez- Linebacker