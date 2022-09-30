WIBW News Now 580 WIBW Logo

AUDIO: Washburn Hall of Fame Inductees Reminiscence of College Success

September 30, 2022 3:02PM CDT
The Washburn Athletic Department is proud to announce the 2022 Hall of Fame class which will be enshrined on Oct. 1 in a brunch ceremony prior to the Ichabod football game with Emporia State starting at 4 p.m. in Yager Stadium. Entering the Washburn Hall of Fame will be recently retired women’s basketball coach Ron McHenry, consensus All-American quarterback Dane Simoneau, soccer Academic and Athletic All-American Lisa Fahey, volleyball All-American Breanna Lewis, NAIA tennis standout Dana Backstrom and basketball All-American Rich Hamilton.

Ron McHenry

Dane Simoneau

Lisa Fahey 

Breanna Lewis

Mindy Stewert on behalf of Dana Backstrom

Rich Hamilton 

