AUDIO: Washburn Hopes To Continue Solid Play Against Lions

The Washburn Ichabods will wrap up their mini two-game home stand playing host to Missouri Southern on Homecoming Saturday in Yager Stadium starting at 1 p.m.

Washburn (3-3, 3-3 MIAA) is coming off a 58-14 win over Northeastern State last time out during the Athletics Hall of Fame Game as the Ichabods raced out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter.

The Lions (0-6, 0-6 MIAA) were topped by Missouri Western last time out 33-10 as part of the Missouri Southern Homecoming festivities.

Last year against Missouri Southern on Oct. 7, 2017 in Topeka, the Ichabods topped the Lions 49-21 racking up 570 yards of offense holding the Lions to 112 yards in the second half and 279 overall.

Washburn is 16-2 in the last 18 games played against the Lions

