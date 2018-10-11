AUDIO: Washburn Hopes To Continue Solid Play Against Lions

The Washburn Ichabods will wrap up their mini two-game home stand playing host to Missouri Southern on Homecoming Saturday in Yager Stadium starting at 1 p.m.
Washburn (3-3, 3-3 MIAA) is coming off a 58-14 win over Northeastern State last time out during the Athletics Hall of Fame Game as the Ichabods raced out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter.
The Lions (0-6, 0-6 MIAA) were topped by Missouri Western last time out 33-10 as part of the Missouri Southern Homecoming festivities.
Last year against Missouri Southern on Oct. 7, 2017 in Topeka, the Ichabods topped the Lions 49-21 racking up 570 yards of offense holding the Lions to 112 yards in the second half and 279 overall.
Washburn is 16-2 in the last 18 games played against the Lions
Derrick McGreevy-Linebacker
Hunter Browning-Running back
Jake Riederer- Offensive Lineman
Craig Schurig-Head Coach
Andy Soto-Senior Player Profile