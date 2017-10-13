WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: The Washburn Ichabod Coaches Show

by on October 13, 2017 at 9:10 AM (4 hours ago)

The Washburn Ichabod football team will travel Hays, Kan., to take on the No. 8-ranked Fort Hays State on Saturday at Lewis Field.

Washburn, now 5-1  on the year,  won its fourth game in a row with a 49-21 win over Missouri Southern last time out in Yager Stadium.

The Tigers, are 6-0,  are ranked No. 8 in the AFCA Coaches Poll and No. 10 in the D2football.com poll.

The Ichabods have received votes in the last five AFCA Coaches Poll and came in 28th this week while being ranked No. 22 in the D2football.com poll. 

Head Coach Craig Schurig is 10-3 against the Fort Hays State Tigers. The Ichabods have won seven of the last eight games against the Tigers. 

Listen to Head Coach Craig Schurig and Offensive Coordinator Jeff Schwinn recap the win against Missouri Southern and preview the game against the Tigers of Fort Hays State.

