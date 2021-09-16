AUDIO: Washburn Linebacker and Topeka High Product Jacob Anderson is the Definition of Student Athlete

The Washburn Ichabods are back on the road and will play their first Saturday game of the year as they travel to Kearney, Neb., to take on the Lopers in a battle of a pair of 2-0 teams starting at 1 p.m.
The Ichabods and Lopers have not played each other since a 57-51 Washburn win on Nov. 16, 2019 in Kearney in the regular season finale. The Ichabods topped Central Missouri 29-10 last time out sending the Mules back to Warrensburg with a 0-2 record
On individual who has been a standout this year has bee senior linebacker Jacob Anderson. The speedy linebacker is doing it all on the field and off as he is in nursing school while playing football. Hear how he is able to make his schedule work to be a impact player and work towards his future.
Jacob Anderson-Senior Linebacker