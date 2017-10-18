WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Washburn Looks to Bounce Back Against Mules

by on October 18, 2017 at 9:19 PM (2 hours ago)

The Washburn Ichabod football team looks to bounce back from its first loss since the second week of the season when  the Ichabods will play host to Central Missouri on Homecoming Saturday in Yager Stadium in a battle for third place in the MIAA standings.

Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m at Yager Stadium. Listen live right here: 

Washburn had its four-game winning streak snapped in a 37-20 loss at Fort Hays State last time out.

Central Missouri comes into the game with a 5-2 record, the same as Washburn, but has won the last five meetings against the Ichabods. 

Last year the Mules won 29-27 in Warrensburg, the last time the Ichabods won was in 2009 in Topeka. 

Hear from a few Ichabods as they prepare to face the high octane Mule offense. 

Peter Pfannenstiel-Safety

Blake Peterson-Quarterback

J.J Brania-Hopp. 

