AUDIO: Washburn Looks to End Two Game Skid

by on October 26, 2017 at 9:23 AM (4 hours ago)

The Washburn Ichabod football team will take on Missouri Western for the fourth season in a row in a Homecoming battle as Washburn travels to St. Joseph, Mo., to face the Griffons.

The Ichabods defeated the Griffons 16-13 last season on Oct. 29 in Washburn’s Homecoming game and beat the Griffons 21-7 on Oct. 17, 2015 on Missouri Western’s Homecoming Saturday. Missouri Western defeated the Ichabods 40-14 on Oct. 18, 2014 in Washburn’s Homecoming game.

Washburn dropped its second game in a row in a 62-42 loss to Central Missouri in the Ichabods’ Homecoming game last time out dropping Washburn to 47-44-1 all-time in its homecoming games.

Missouri Western is 4-4 having lost its last two games after falling to No. 8-ranked Fort Hays State last time out at home.

Washburn has won the last two meetings between the two schools. Head Coach Craig Schurig is 7-8 against the Griffons in his career at Washburn. 

