AUDIO: Washburn Looks to Take Back to Back Wins in Pittsburg

The Washburn Ichabods hit the road to take on Pittsburg State on Sept. 30 with kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m. from the jungle.

Washburn is coming off a 60-28 win over Nebraska-Kearney on Sept. 23 on Family Day in Yager Stadium improving to 3-1 on the season.

The Gorillas are 2-2 after a 45-11 loss to Lindenwood on family day at Pitt State. Lindenwood jumped out to a 31-3 lead after three quarters before the Gorillas cut the lead to 20 before allowing a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns to the Lions.

Washburn won in Pittsburg 28-21 in 2015. Pitt State leads the all-time series 63-23 but Washburn has the edge over the last 11 meetings winning six of them.

Blake Peterson-Quarterback

Carey Woods-Wide Receiver

Josh Wright- Cornerback/Punt Returner

Trey Parker-Defensive Tackle