AUDIO: Washburn Looks to Bounce Back Against Griffons

Sep 23, 2021 @ 12:50pm

The Washburn Ichabods return back to Yager Stadium for the annual Family Day game against Missouri Western on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m.

The Ichabods are coming off a 28-24 loss to then-No. 23 ranked Nebraska-Kearney as the Lopers topped Washburn for the first time in Kearney since 1985.

The Griffons have won their last two games rallying from a 28-7 deficit to Emporia State scoring 31 second-half points for a 38-37 win over the Hornets.

Senior Player Profile linebacker Garrett Barnett-Kruger 

Defensive tackle Landon Urban reacts to loss to UNK and what stands out about the Griffons. 

