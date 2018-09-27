AUDIO: Washburn Looks to Continue Momentum Against Griffons

For the second-straight season and third in the last four seasons, the Washburn Ichabods will take on Missouri Western in St. Joseph, Mo., as the teams will face off at 7 p.m. in Spratt Stadium with matching 2-2 records.

The Ichabods are coming off a 28-21 win over a then No. 19-ranked Central Missouri team snapping a six-game losing slide to the Mules.

The Ichabods have won the last three in the series over the Griffons including a 34-24 win over Missouri Western last season in St. Joseph on Oct. 28.

Hear from a few different Ichabods as they gear up for a big road game against the Griffons.

Mitch Schurig-Quarterback

Heath Tucker-Senior Player Profile

Craig Schurig- Head Coach