AUDIO: Washburn Men’s Basketball Coach’s Show

The Washburn men’s basketball team is returning to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012.

The Ichabods are the seven seed in the central regional hosted by Northwest Missouri State.

Tip-off for the Ichabods game on Saturday vs Northern State will be at 2:15 p.m. Pregame coverage on Country 106.9 will be at 2:00.

Hear from Ichabod Basketball Coach Brett Ballard and senior guards Randall Smith and Cam Wiggins as they spoke on the Washburn Coach’s Show at Skinnys Sports Bar and Grill.

Brett Ballard

Cam Wiggins and Randall Smith