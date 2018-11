For just the second time in program history, Washburn volleyball will appear in the NCAA National Championship, held this year in the Steel City, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Ichabods enter the single-elimination tournament as the fifth-seed and open against fourth-seeded Wingate, Thursday at 7:30 pm (6:30 pm CT) at the AJ Palumbo Center located on the campus of Duquesne University.

Hear from Chris Herron as the team readies for the game on Thursday.