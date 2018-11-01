AUDIO: Washburn Readies for Top Ranked Jayhawks

The Washburn Ichabods will lift the lid on the 2018-19 season with their only exhibition game of the season facing the No. 1-ranked Kansas Jayhawks on Nov. 1 in Allen Fieldhouse.

The Washburn Ichabods were tabbed third in both the MIAA Preseason Coaches and Preseason Media Polls.

Washburn is coming off a 22-10 season in former KU Jayhawk Brett Ballard ‘s first season on the Ichabod bench.

The Jayhawks have already played one MIAA foe in an exhibition game this year swatting Emporia State 93-55 on Oct. 25.

Tip-off is set for 7:05 from Allen Fieldhouse Thursday evening.

Brett Ballard-Head Coach

David Salach-Player Profile