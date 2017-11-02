WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


52°F
Overcast
Feels Like 52°
Winds North 14 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Overcast56°
38°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy56°
46°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy64°
51°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Mostly Cloudy65°
35°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear51°
37°

AUDIO: Washburn Readies for High Tempo Broncho Offense on Senior Day

by on November 2, 2017 at 9:28 AM (2 hours ago)

The Washburn Ichabods will wrap up the home slate with a senior day battle against Central Oklahoma on Saturday, Nov. 4 in Yager Stadium.

Prior to the start of the game, 13 seniors including D.J. Olmstead, Carey Woods, Mickeel Stewart, Nick Foster, Cedric Gonzalez, Chris McGee, Jr., Peter Pfannenstiel, DeVonta Staples, Michael Shirk, Jalen Durham, Bob Marco, Ricardo Olivieri and Trey Parker will be honored.

Washburn is coming off a 34-24 win over Missouri Western last time out defeating the Griffons on their Homecoming Saturday.

Central Oklahoma enters the game with a 5-4 record winning its last three games with victories over Nebraska-Kearney (27-13), Missouri Southern (63-33) and Central Missouri (48-30).

The all-time series is tied at 3-3 with Washburn winning last years contest 31-28. 

Bob Marco-Offensive Lineman

Mickeel Stewart-Running back

Peter Pfannenstiel-Safety

DJ Olmstead- Safety

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.