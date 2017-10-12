WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Washburn Ready to Face Unbeaten Fort Hays State

by on October 12, 2017 at 10:23 AM (6 hours ago)

The Washburn Ichabod football team will travel Hays, Kan., to take on the No. 8-ranked Fort Hays State on Saturday at Lewis Field.

Washburn won its fourth game in a row with a 49-21 win over Missouri Southern last time out in Yager Stadium.

The Tigers are ranked No. 8 in the AFCA Coaches Poll and No. 10 in the D2football.com poll.

The Ichabods have received votes in the last five AFCA Coaches Poll and came in 28th this week while being ranked No. 22 in the D2football.com poll. 

Head Coach Craig Schurig is 10-3 against the Fort Hays State Tigers. The Ichabods have won seven of the last eight games against the Tigers. 

Hear from several Ichabods as they gear up for their big in-state rival contest. 

DJ Olmstead-Safety

Blake Peterson-Quarterback

Derrick McGreevy-Linebacker

Rashade Chester-Defensive End 

