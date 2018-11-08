WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Washburn Set to Honor Seniors in Final Regular Season Contest

by on November 8, 2018 at 8:36 AM (4 mins ago)

The Washburn Ichabod football team will wrap up the regular season by playing host to Nebraska-Kearney on Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. inside Yager Stadium.

It will be the final home game for 15 Ichabod seniors: Corey BallentineJake HornerDerrick McGreevyJames Brania-HoppWill HamiltonPerry SchmiedelerHeath TuckerAustin TillmanEdson Jean-BaptisteLogan LexowZach DowningAndy SotoRashade ChesterTanner Myers and Trevon Allen …

The Lopers (4-6, 4-6 MIAA) lost 25-17 to Missouri Western last time out as the griffons scored 19 unanswered points in the second half to rally for the win.

The Ichabods have gone 9-7 on senior day under head coach Schurig 

