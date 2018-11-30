AUDIO: Washburn Set to Take on Top Seed Tampa in Semifinals

The Washburn Ichabod volleyball team took care of business against Wingate in the quarterfinals on Thursday night winning in straight sets, 25-21, 25-20 and 25-17.

Washburn, the 5th seed in the Elite Eight and now 33-4 on the year, will take on the top seed in the NCAA tournament Tampa on Friday at 5:30 pm CT.

The winner advances to take on the winner of the 7 seed Lewis and 3 seed Western Washington match on Saturday.

Chris Herron came on 580 Sports Talk to recap the win against Wingate and preview the game against Tampa.