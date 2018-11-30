WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Washburn Set to Take on Top Seed Tampa in Semifinals

by on November 30, 2018 at 10:41 AM (4 hours ago)

The Washburn Ichabod volleyball team took care of business against Wingate in the quarterfinals on Thursday night winning in straight sets, 25-21, 25-20 and 25-17. 

Washburn, the 5th seed in the Elite Eight and now 33-4 on the year, will take on the top seed in the NCAA tournament Tampa on Friday at 5:30 pm CT. 

The winner advances to take on the winner of the 7 seed Lewis and 3 seed Western Washington match on Saturday. 

Chris Herron came on 580 Sports Talk to recap the win against Wingate and preview the game against Tampa. 

