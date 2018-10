After a three week hiatus, No. 9 Washburn volleyball returns to Lee Arena for homecoming week as it welcomes defending MIAA co-regular season champion Missouri Western and a surging Northwest Missouri.

The Ichabods will take on MWSU on Friday before facing NWMSU Saturday, both matches are slated for 6 pm

Washburn’s 21-0 run to open the 2018 campaign is the best start in program history surpassing the previous 15-0 mark set in 2009

Chris Herron- Head Coach