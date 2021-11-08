AUDIO: Washburn Wins Wild One Over Gorillas

The Washburn Ichabods’ Jace Williams blocked a potential game-winning field goal with 30 seconds to play as the Ichabods survived 10 penalties and three turnovers in a 28-26 win at Carnie Smith Stadium. Washburn improves to 8-2 on the season with the win winning its fourth-straight game over the Gorillas and the fourth in a row in Pittsburg. The Ichabods will wrap up the regular season on Nov. 13 in Yager Stadium hosting Missouri Southern on senior day.
1st half broadcast
2nd half broadcast
Willis finished with 73 yards on 15 carries. Schurig finished the game 15 of 21 passing with two scores.
Letcher had nine catches for 128 yards and two scores tallying 219 all-purpose yards.
Defensively the Ichabods were led by Grant Bruner who had a career-high 20 tackles with 10 solo stops adding a tackle for loss. Kevin Neal, Jr. had 8 tackles as the team finished with four sacks and six tackles for loss.
Washburn was outgained 400 to 316 in the game and was flagged for 10 penalties for 106 yards while Pitt State had eight for 73.