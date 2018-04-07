AUDIO: Washburn Wraps Up Spring Practice with Spring Scrimmage

The Washburn Ichabod football team wrapped up their 2018 spring season with their annual Blue vs White spring scrimmage.

Mother Nature made it a little colder then normal for April 7th but it worked out just find according to Head Coach Craig Schurig.

Washburn doesn’t run their spring scrimmage like the in-state Division I schools. The lack to numbers and scholarships doesn’t allow them to have to full teams to go against each other.

They had about 18 series of offense against defense, number one offensive units versus number one defensive units, number two units vs number two, and a mixture of number one offense against number two defense.

Special teams was thrown in during the scrimmage after scores or punts.

Several Ichabods were not participating in the Spring Scrimmage due to various reasons. Starters Corey Ballentine and Josh Wright are busy with outdoor track, returning starters Zach Willis and Curtis Whitten did not play due to rehab of knee injuries.

The Ichabods return a lot of experience for the 2018 season. Eighteen offensive players are coming back who played a key role as a starter or a reserve from last year. Fourteen players on defense do the same. Special teams wise, all-conference punter and kicker Perry Schmiedeler is back as well.

Leading the offense will be returning junior quarterback Blake Peterson. Peterson was named the MVP of the Heart of Texas Bowl this past December. The offense returns four offensive lineman who started last year, plus several key wide receivers and running backs.

Senior Trevon Allen, senior Andy Soto, junior Colton Dunkle, junior Kyle Hinton, junior Jake Riederer, junior Jordan Benson and freshman Andy Soto are all back up front for the Ichabods.

Look for seniors J.J Brania-Hopp, Jake Horner and Will Hamilton along with sophomore Jace Williams and junior Austen Hubert to make an impact as well this coming season.

Defensively the Ichabods will have to find players to fill the role’s of Jalen Durham, Trey Parker, Peter Pfannenstiel and DJ Olmstead.

Look for the linebackers to be the strength of the team with seniors Austin Tillman and Derrick McGreevy back for their final go around. Junior safety Heath Tucker will be the leader of the secondary along with corners Ballentine and Wright.

Head Coach Craig Schurig

Senior Linebacker Austin Tillman

Junior Safety Heath Tucker

Junior Quarterback Blake Peterson