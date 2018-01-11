AUDIO: Washburn’s Bernard A Key Cog in the Ichabods Fast Start

It has taken three different stops and trip across the pond for Washburn’s Axelle Bernard to don a Ichabod Uniform for the 2017-2018 season.

Bernard, a native of Anwans, Beligum, has keyed the Ichabods 12-2 start by doing just about everything. She is third on the team in scoring, first in rebounding, first in assists and is one of the top shot blockers in the MIAA.

Bernard comes to Washburn from Seward County and UTEP. The 6’2″ senior transferred from Seward County to UTEP and played for the Minors for one year before coming to Washburn to wrap up her college career.