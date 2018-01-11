WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


14°F
Clear
Feels Like -1°
Winds NW 14 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy51°

Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy23°

Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy20°
13°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy35°
14°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy18°
-4°

AUDIO: Washburn’s Bernard A Key Cog in the Ichabods Fast Start

by on January 11, 2018 at 11:22 AM

It has taken three different stops and trip across the pond for Washburn’s Axelle Bernard to don a Ichabod Uniform for the 2017-2018 season. 

Bernard, a native of Anwans, Beligum, has keyed the Ichabods 12-2 start by doing just about everything. She is third on the team in scoring, first in rebounding, first in assists and is one of the top shot blockers in the MIAA. 

Bernard comes to Washburn from Seward County and UTEP. The 6’2″ senior transferred from Seward County to UTEP and played for the Minors for one year before coming to Washburn to wrap up her college career. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.