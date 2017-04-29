AUDIO: Washburn’s Heiman Signs Free Agent Deal with Packers, Franklin Signs with 49ers

Add Washburn linebacker and Bailyville B & B native Cody Heiman to the list of Washburn Ichabods to get NFL mini camp invites.

The first team All-MIAA linebacker has signed an un-drafted free agent contract with the Green Bay Packers.

Heiman was hoping to see his name scrawl across the TV during the 2017 NFL draft but as he found out he was going to go un-drafted he then started to figure out who he was going to sign a free agent deal with.

Heiman said a few teams contacted him and he ultimately decided the Packers were the best fit.

Packers rookie mini camp begins this coming weekend, May 5-7th, and then their OTAs (organized team activities) are May 23-25, May 30-31, June 1, June 5-6, June 8-9.

Heiman will report to mini camp this coming weekend.

Listen to Cody Heiman’s interview after he was selected.