AUDIO: Weekend Recap with Capital Journal Columnist Kevin Haskin

by on October 16, 2017 at 6:03 PM (3 hours ago)

The weekend has come and gone in the sports world but 580 Sports Talk has you covered as we recap everything sports in Northeast Kansas with the Columnist of the Topeka Capital Journal Kevin Haskin.

Every Monday from 3:30-4:00 on 580 Sports Talk the guys break down the latest news and notes for KU, K-State, Chiefs and Royals. 

They recap the tough loss to the Steelers, the decision by Andy Reid to go for it on 4th and four, the struggles against Pittsburgh, KU’s ineptness on the road and what is the biggest problem for K-State. They also take a look at the weekend ahead with KU and TCU and K-State and Oklahoma. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.