AUDIO: West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center High School Whip-Around with Rick Peterson 5-9-18

by on May 9, 2018 at 5:03 PM (2 hours ago)

Every Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:00 on 580 Sports Talk will be high school sports chatter with Rick Peterson of the Topeka Capital Journal as part of our West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center High School Whip-Around. 

The guys will talk all things high school sports every Wednesday on 580 Sports Talk. Football, volleyball, basketball, whatever is of note, the guys will bring it up.

This week we chat with Rick about the regional events upcoming, as well as the city’s chances at state tennis and the league championships being decided in baseball and softball.

Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff. Follow him on Twitter @danluceroshow or email him at dan.lucero@alphamediausa.com.