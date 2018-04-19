WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center High School Whip-Around with Rick Peterson

by on April 19, 2018 at 5:03 PM (2 hours ago)

Every Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:00 on 580 Sports Talk will be high school sports chatter with Rick Peterson of the Topeka Capital Journal as part of our West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center High School Whip-Around. 

The guys will talk all things high school sports every Wednesday on 580 Sports Talk. Football, volleyball, basketball, whatever is of note, the guys will bring it up.

Rick Peterson gives us his take on the three newly inducted athletes in the Shawnee County Sports Hall of Fame: Tanner Gardner, Bob Chipman and Gerald (Chris) Christiansen, plus an update on the latest news for baseball, golf, softball and more. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.