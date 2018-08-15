AUDIO: West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center High School Whiparound with Rick Peterson

Every Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:00 on 580 Sports Talk will be high school sports chatter with Rick Peterson of the Topeka Capital Journal as part of our West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center High School Whip-Around.

The guys will talk all things high school sports every Wednesday on 580 Sports Talk. Football, volleyball, basketball, whatever is of note, the guys will bring it you.

The 2018 fall sports season is upon with practice underway, get a preview of the big headlines as we approach two weeks away from game day.