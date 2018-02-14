WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center High School Whip-Around

by on February 14, 2018 at 5:02 PM

Every Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:00 on 580 Sports Talk will be high school sports chatter with Rick Peterson of the Topeka Capital Journal as part of our West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center High School Whip-Around. 

The guys will talk all things high school sports every Wednesday on 580 Sports Talk. Football, volleyball, basketball, whatever is of note, the guys will bring it up. 

What is the latest on the high school hoops scene, how is the Centennial League standings shape, get a recap of the Tuesday games and a look at the high school games on Friday. We also get an update on bowling and swimming. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.