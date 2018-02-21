WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center High School Whip-Around

by on February 21, 2018 at 5:29 PM

Every Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:00 on 580 Sports Talk will be high school sports chatter with Rick Peterson of the Topeka Capital Journal as part of our West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center High School Whip-Around. 

The guys will talk all things high school sports every Wednesday on 580 Sports Talk. Football, volleyball, basketball, whatever is of note, the guys will bring it up. 

We discuss the finish of the Hayden vs Topeka West, is there a way KSHSAA could change the way finishing of games could be called, a preview of the final league games this year, a recap of the State swimming meet and state wrestling this week. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.