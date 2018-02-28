WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center High School Whip-Around

by on February 28, 2018 at 5:43 PM (20 mins ago)

Every Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:00 on 580 Sports Talk will be high school sports chatter with Rick Peterson of the Topeka Capital Journal as part of our West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center High School Whip-Around. 

The guys will talk all things high school sports every Wednesday on 580 Sports Talk. Football, volleyball, basketball, whatever is of note, the guys will bring it up. 

Sub state is in full swing, get a recap of the earlier week sub state results and a preview of the games coming up on Thursday, Friday and Saturday 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.