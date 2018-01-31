WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


40°F
Overcast
Feels Like 38°
Winds West 4 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy32°
12°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear41°
31°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy50°
20°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Snow25°
14°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy40°
23°

AUDIO: West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center High School Whip-Around with Rick Peterson

by on January 31, 2018 at 5:06 PM

Every Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:00 on 580 Sports Talk will be high school sports chatter with Rick Peterson of the Topeka Capital Journal as part of our West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center High School Whip-Around. 

The guys will talk all things high school sports every Wednesday on 580 Sports Talk. Football, volleyball, basketball, whatever is of note, the guys will bring it up. 

Get the latest info on the Prep School that Ken and Kerry Darting are starting up in Topeka. How will it work, what are the big details. We also discuss the latest news on the city basketball scene both boys and girls. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.