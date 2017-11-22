WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center High School Whip-around with Rick Peterson

by on November 22, 2017 at 6:04 PM (51 mins ago)

Every Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:00 on 580 Sports Talk will be high school sports chatter with Rick Peterson of the Topeka Capital Journal as part of our West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center High School Whip-Around. 

The guys will talk all things high school sports every Wednesday on 580 Sports Talk. Football, volleyball, basketball, whatever is of note, the guys will bring it up. 

This week the discussion was all about All-League football honors and a look ahead to the upcoming winter season with basketball practice underway and games set to start December 1.

Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff. Follow him on Twitter @danluceroshow or email him at dan.lucero@alphamediausa.com.