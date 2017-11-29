WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center High School Whip-Around with Rick Peterson

by on November 29, 2017 at 5:23 PM (3 hours ago)

Every Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:00 on 580 Sports Talk will be high school sports chatter with Rick Peterson of the Topeka Capital Journal as part of our West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center High School Whip-Around. 

The guys will talk all things high school sports every Wednesday on 580 Sports Talk. Football, volleyball, basketball, whatever is of note, the guys will bring it up. 

They take a peak the Cap Journal’s All-City football team, what goes into the selection, the preview of the basketball season for the boys and girls. They wrap it up discussing what needs to change in high school athletics in the state. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.