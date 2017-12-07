WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center High School Whip-Around with Rick Peterson

by on December 7, 2017 at 8:55 AM (2 hours ago)

Every Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:00 on 580 Sports Talk will be high school sports chatter with Rick Peterson of the Topeka Capital Journal as part of our West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center High School Whip-Around. 

The guys will talk all things high school sports every Wednesday on 580 Sports Talk. Football, volleyball, basketball, whatever is of note, the guys will bring it up. 

Topics addressed were Highland Park athletics, transfers, and the latest on high school basketball in the city and recapping the games. 

 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn.